Car drives into Market Basket at corner of Country Club and Lake Street

Authorities said a woman drove her car through a Market Basket in Lake Charles Thursday morning.

Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Harrell said the incident happened just before 9 a.m., at the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.

A Market Basket employee said she heard a loud noise and saw Coke cans flying from the impact.

The woman involved refused medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

