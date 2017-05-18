Car drives into Market Basket at corner of Country Club and Lake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Car drives into Market Basket at corner of Country Club and Lake Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities said a woman drove her car through a Market Basket in Lake Charles Thursday morning.

Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Harrell said the incident happened just before 9 a.m., at the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.

A Market Basket employee said she heard a loud noise and saw Coke cans flying from the impact.

The woman involved refused medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available.

