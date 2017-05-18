FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds today; rain on the way this weekend

Clouds will be thick most of the day with some pockets of sun peeking through at times along with breezy south winds that will gradually increase in strength through the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up quickly into the 80s by mid-morning and reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with heat index values around 90 degrees.

The chance of rain remains less than 20% today and will only increase slightly to 20% on Friday for a couple of stray showers that will be possible.

Rain shouldn’t be an issue for any of the many outdoor events scheduled across Southwest Louisiana Friday evening but might affect those Saturday afternoon events.

The rain chances will increase to 40% on Saturday for mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday is still forecast to be the wettest day of the weekend with a slow-moving front that will trigger more widespread rain and storms throughout the day.

Rain chances on Sunday are increased to 70%.

Any outdoor activities on Sunday will be in danger of being rained out, so make plans accordingly.

The front will push far enough south on Monday to give our area a break from rain, but return back northward on Tuesday and combine with another upper level shortwave trough to result in another high chance of rain returning Tuesday.

2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible from Saturday through the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry