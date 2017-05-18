TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at Lake Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at Lake Street

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street (Source: Google maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-210 westbound at Lake Street. 

The left lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Unknown injuries reported.

