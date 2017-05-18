TRAFFIC: Avoid I-210 westbound at Lake Street due to accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Avoid I-210 westbound at Lake Street due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street (Source: Google maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

There is an accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Unknown injuries reported.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly