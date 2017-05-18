Luke Burnham's emotional graduation walk

An emotional update to a story we shared with you in October 2016 on Moss Bluff teen, Luke Burnham.



Luke was critically injured after being hit by a car while running on Campfire Road in Moss Bluff in August 2015.



Doctors did not expect Luke to survive, let alone talk and walk again one day.



Luke spent months at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas, undergoing intense therapies and overcoming every obstacle in front of him.



Luke was released from TIRR last summer and started his senior year at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles just a few weeks later.



The teen was able to keep up honor level grades and this week, proved his biggest goal: walking with his classmates at his graduation ceremony.



In front of an applauding crowd at Burton Coliseum, Luke led his senior class, with the help of his therapist.



He and his family say they want to thank everyone who has prayed for him since his accident two years ago.



Luke's next big step is to start college in the fall at McNeese State University.



