WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bill to eliminate death penalty in La. fails to pass

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The crime rate is rising in Lake Charles, according to the police department's 2016 report.

A Louisiana House panel has scrapped a bill that would have done away with the death penalty.

Residents of a home in Westlake are feeling lucky damage wasn't worse after a truck rammed into their home last night.

Sempra LNG & Midstream officially unveiled its $143 million dollar pipeline expansion.

A Lake Charles road will soon have a new name.

Plus, being a lifeguard is a great summer job if you want to spend your days out by a pool, but it's important to be properly trained. Kayla Courvell will be live this morning with an instructor about an upcoming lifeguard class offered through the American Red Cross of SWLA.

And the Iowa Police Department will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of National Police Week.

In weather, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with low rain chances. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.