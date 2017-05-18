WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bill to eliminate death penalty in La. fails to pass

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bill to eliminate death penalty in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The crime rate is rising in Lake Charles, according to the police department's 2016 report.

A Louisiana House panel has scrapped a bill that would have done away with the death penalty.

Residents of a home in Westlake are feeling lucky damage wasn't worse after a truck rammed into their home last night.

Sempra LNG & Midstream officially unveiled its $143 million dollar pipeline expansion.

A Lake Charles road will soon have a new name.

Plus, being a lifeguard is a great summer job if you want to spend your days out by a pool, but it's important to be properly trained. Kayla Courvell will be live this morning with an instructor about an upcoming lifeguard class offered through the American Red Cross of SWLA.

And the Iowa Police Department will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of National Police Week.

In weather, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with low rain chances. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:22:42 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department released its annual crime report during a news conference Wednesday.

    The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.

  • Name changing of Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Name changing of Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:47:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

