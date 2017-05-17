Vehicle crashes into Westlake home, no injuries

A truck has crashed into a home on Smith Ferry Road in Westlake. Thankfully, no one was injured, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The vehicle went straight into a wall. The homeowner said he had just returned home from work when he heard a screech and a bang.More >>
A truck has crashed into a home on Smith Ferry Road in Westlake. Thankfully, no one was injured, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The vehicle went straight into a wall. The homeowner said he had just returned home from work when he heard a screech and a bang.More >>
Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion. It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry. It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road. The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...More >>
Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion. It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry. It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road. The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.More >>
In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization. "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...More >>
In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization. "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...More >>
It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...More >>
It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...More >>