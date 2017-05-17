Vehicle crashes into Westlake home, no injuries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle crashes into Westlake home, no injuries

(Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC) (Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A truck has crashed into a home in the 2500 block of Smith Ferry Road in Westlake.

Thankfully, no one was injured, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The homeowner said he had just returned home from work when he heard a screech and a bang.

Witnesses say the truck overcorrected.

