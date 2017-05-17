Vehicle crashes into Westlake home, no injuries

A truck has crashed into a home in the 2500 block of Smith Ferry Road in Westlake.

Thankfully, no one was injured, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Truck just removed from home. You can see the home owner's kitchen from the street. @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/uT75DHmxMM — Christian Piekos (@KPLCChristian) May 18, 2017

The homeowner said he had just returned home from work when he heard a screech and a bang.

Witnesses say the truck overcorrected.

