$143-million Cameron Interstate Pipeline station dedicated

Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion. It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry.

It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world,

The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road. The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion project, which will allow gas to flow to Cameron LNG, where it will be sent on to worldwide markets.

Mike Gallagher is senior vice president of services and gas operations of Sempra LNG & Midstream.

"We've designed the pipeline and the facility to move about two billion cubic feet per day. We're going to start out moving about a hundred million cubic feet a day. We'll ramp that up to 700 and then go to 1.4 billion cubic feet and then we'll be somewhere between that and two billion cubic feet a day as the plant goes commercial,"he said.

J.C. Thomas with Sempra LNG & Midstream says Louisiana's strategic location allows them to deliver gas across the globe:

"We also have an abundant supply of natural gas right here under our feet. Being able to harness that, where we all benefit from that, you own some land or you own some gas rights, be able to put it in a pipeline, liquify it, put it on a ship, send it out. That creates jobs, helps us reinvest in our local economies here,"said Thomas, here from San Diego.

"Some of our trading partners, America's trading partners like Japan and parts of Europe are looking at areas like Louisiana saying, 'Gee, that's a great strategic partnership for us to have. Any project that's built there, we want to do business there. We want to do business with American companies and with the United States.' A, because we're reputable, we know how to get things done. B, there's an abundant supply of natural gas and three, it's affordable,"said Thomas.

Calcasieu Police Jury President Kevin Guidry says it's fantastic.

"We think it's a great opportunity for our citizens and the people of Southwest Louisiana. Job opportunity, economic growth, it's just going to be something unheard of here in Southwest Louisiana. So we're very proud to be here today,"said Guidry.

Cameron LNG is expected to begin processing gas for global markets in the second half of 2018.

