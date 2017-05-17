McNeese posts strong final day, finishes 10th at Austin Regional

McNeese golf posted the third-best round of the day at -10 on the third and final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Austin Regional and moved up to finish 10th in the team standings with a total score of 877.



The 274 score on Wednesday was also better than seven nationally ranked schools in the field, including host school Texas who finished second in the tournament with an 841.



Meanwhile Blake Elliott's tournament score of 1-over 214 was just four shots off from him qualifying as an individuals for the national championship.



McNeese entered the final day in 13th place.



“Our hurdle all year has been getting relaxed early and off to a nice start,” said head coach Austin Burk. “We showed today just how important that is and how good we can be when we do it. I am very proud of these guys on a great season but I’m already looking forward to Andreas and Ian as seniors this coming fall. They will be a nice pair of leaders for us.”



Oklahoma State rallied for the win on Wednesday with a 14-under 270 to finish the tournament with an 839 and edging out Texas who ended with an 841. Iowa State was third at 845 and shot the best round of the day with a 21-under 263. Ole Miss finished fourth at 854 and Arizona State was fifth with a score of 859.



The top five teams advance to next week’s NCAA Championships.



Four of the Cowboys’ five players all shot under par for the round.



Ian Berrigan posted a 4-under 67 and capped his round with an eagle 3 on the par 5 No. 9 hole. He sank five birdies on the day with three bogeys. His round of 67 moved him up to a tournament score of 226 and in a tie for 59th place on the individual leaderboard.



Elliott led the Cowboys for the tournament at +1 with a 214 total. After posting back-to-back 73s in the first two rounds, Elliott shot a 3-under 68 in the final round and ends the tournament in a tie for 18th place.



Andreas Krokeide posted a 2-under 69 on the day and finished in a tie for 31st place at 219. Also Daniel O’Loughlin scored a 1-under 70 for the round and completed the event in a tie for 38th place with a 221.



Duncan McNeill shot a 4-over 75 to finish with a 243 for the tournament.



Iowa State’s Nick Voke dominated the field on Wednesday with a final round score of 61 to finish the day at 10-under. He ended the tournament as the individual champion with a 14-under 199.



The top individual not on a qualifying team also advances to the national championship and that went to Will Zalatoris of Wake Forest who posted a 3-under 210 for the tournament, just four strokes better than Elliott.



Final Team Leaderboard:

1. Oklahoma State 839

2. Texas 841

3. Iowa State 845

4. Ole Miss 854

5. Arizona State 859

6. Wake Forest 863

7. North Carolina State 864

8. College of Charleston 875

9. Kansas 876

10. McNeese 877

T11. Georgia Southern 879

T11. Liberty 879

13. Wichita State 887

14. St. Peter’s 944



McNeese Individual Scores:

T18, Blake Elliott 73-73-68 – 214; T31, Andreas Krokeide 76-74-69 – 219; T38, Daniel O’Loughlin 75-76-70 – 221; T58, Ian Berrigan 82-77-67 – 226; 73, Duncan McNeill 79-89-75 – 243.

