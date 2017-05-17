Second suspected burglar of local Mexican restaurant arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Second suspected burglar of local Mexican restaurant arrested

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Suspects in burglary of Cancun Mexican Restaurant. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Suspects in burglary of Cancun Mexican Restaurant. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A second person has been arrested in connection with the May 7 burglary of Cancun Mexican Restaurant.

Sulphur woman Tiffany Wiggins, 32, was arrested without incident around 11 a.m. Wednesday by Lake Charles Police Department Sgt. Jeff Morgan, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

Wiggins was one of two people wanted in connection with the burglary. After Kraus announced Tuesday morning that arrest warrants had been issued, Lake Charles man Aaron "Cookie" Cook, 36, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

Each face charges of simple burglary and theft. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $3,500 for each. Wiggins also has an outstanding warrant for a separate case through probation and parole.

The arrests were made after photos of surveillance video was released.

Cancun's manager, Alice Lopez, said Wiggins made herself a mixed drink before leaving the restaurant.

  Local organization preserves Goldband Records

    In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization.  "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...

  CPSO ACT Team finishes first in statewide competition

    It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart.  The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis.  "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...

  Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

