Second suspected burglar of local Mexican restaurant arrested

A second person has been arrested in connection with the May 7 burglary of Cancun Mexican Restaurant.

Sulphur woman Tiffany Wiggins, 32, was arrested without incident around 11 a.m. Wednesday by Lake Charles Police Department Sgt. Jeff Morgan, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

Wiggins was one of two people wanted in connection with the burglary. After Kraus announced Tuesday morning that arrest warrants had been issued, Lake Charles man Aaron "Cookie" Cook, 36, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

Each face charges of simple burglary and theft. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $3,500 for each. Wiggins also has an outstanding warrant for a separate case through probation and parole.

The arrests were made after photos of surveillance video was released.

Cancun's manager, Alice Lopez, said Wiggins made herself a mixed drink before leaving the restaurant.

