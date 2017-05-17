Second suspected burglar of local Mexican restaurant arrested

In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization. "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...More >>
It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...More >>
Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.More >>
A boil advisory issued last week by Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has been lifted. The advisory was for those residents located on South Pine Drive and Myrtle Street in Ragley and was issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
