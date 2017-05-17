Boil advisory lifted for residents in Ragley - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for residents in Ragley

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
A boil advisory issued last week by Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has been lifted.

The advisory was for residents located on South Pine Drive and Myrtle Street in Ragley and was issued on Wednesday, June 10.

