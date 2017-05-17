Local organization preserves Goldband Records

In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization.

"The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley."It's not a static site collecting dust."

Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces of the area's rich musical history.

"This part of the state is unique and understudied," said Woosley, "We are not the Deep South and we are not the West, we are not Acadiana, we are a blend, and so we decided we needed to represent this unique story of SWLA."

That's when a group came together in 2003 and decided to form an encyclopedic collection.

"In other words, not just my collection or your collection, but whatever is happening in the five-parish area," said Woosley, "Let's say the Vietnamese community is making new music, we are required to (document it) because we are encyclopedic. Archive it, celebrate it, educate it for future generations."

They worked to gather interviews with key musicians and those involved in the music scene, like Eddie Shuler, until their work came to a halt when huricanes Rita and Ike hit the area.

In 2009, Woosley said they learned of Goldband's closing and were invited by Shuler's son, Johnny, to gather as much as they could to preserve the history.

Woosley said since then they've been working to gather the work of current musicians in the area and their Goldband efforts had been put on hold, until this year.

"We look forward to helping not just bringing out that history of the past, but celebrating the music scene we have here presently," said Jody Taylor, a new volunteer board member.

Taylor said the passion has been re-ignited.

"We hope to do yearly exhibits every year," said Taylor, "Look for us! We will constantly be collecting and we want these objects to be in the public's eye."

They have organized an upcoming fundraiser at Sloppy's Downtown, featuring the music of Goldband and an eclectic lineup of local musicians, to merge the past and the present together for a focus on the future.

