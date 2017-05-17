CPSO ACT Team finishes first in statewide competition - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO ACT Team finishes first in statewide competition

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office ACT Team takes that to heart. 

The team is constantly training, both mentally and physically, practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. 

"To prep for an event at this magnitude really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the ACT Team.

On Tuesday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 10, the ACT Team competed in the 2017 Louisiana Tactical Police Officer's Association annual SWAT competition and came in first out of 10 teams from across the state. 

The team consisted of six competitors, five entry team members (Sgt. John Reddin, Sgt. Ed Choi, Sgt. Joshua Donovan, Sgt. Jeremy Dansby, Sgt. Brandon Miller), and one sniper (Capt. Rick Daughenbaugh).

"We choose to be involved," said Sgt. Reddin. "Because it literally pushes the people on the team. We basically compete amongst our entire team so whoever does the best gets to go and compete and it just pushes you to do better, keeps your physical fitness up, your mental focus. All these things that drive us on a day-to-day operation, it helps."

The competition tested their technical and tactical competence, as well as firearm and SWAT fundamentals.

Capt. Daughenbaugh, a 22-year veteran sniper, had to shoot from a 450-yard distance and came in third overall. 

"As to quote scripture, Proverbs 27:17: 'As iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another,' " said Capt. Daughenbaugh. "We take it seriously because this is not a football game, it's not softball, the skills that we utilize in the competition directly relates to our daily jobs and it makes us better."

After two days of no less than five hours of grueling physical and mental tests, CPSO ACT Team placed first in rifle, first in obstacle course, second in pistol, second in shotgun and third in sniper. 

The team plans to compete again next year to defend its title. 

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.

