FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with stay with us, but low rain chances to finish out the week

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There could be an occasional shower come through late, but will be very light and quick. Rain chances will be at 10% tonight. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the 70s. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the south around 10 mph.

Thursday and Friday will still have mostly cloudy skies, with low rain chances. Friday will be the better of the two days if we are to see any rain. The winds will continue to blow out of the south at times up to 20 mph. This will keep the humidity highs and temperatures warm. Including overnight. We will struggle to get out of the 70s as the low. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s.

Rain chances increase this weekend, unfortunately. Saturday will be the better day to get outside. There will still be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon, so it’s still good to have an indoor alternative plan. Sunday will be the worse of the two days for any outdoor plans. We will have mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 60%. Both days will have highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon high. By Sunday night, after the rain has made its way out, we could see temperatures fall into the 60s again.

As we start next week, we are looking to take a quick break from any rain on Monday and Tuesday. Although, there could still be an afternoon shower come through. Rain chances are just lower these days. By Wednesday, rain chances go back up, and a few showers or thunderstorms are looking likely. Highs all next week will remain warm in the mid 80s.