FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...