Music Museum of SWLA concert fundraiser set for May 27

The Music Museum of SWLA is hosting a special concert showcase/fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, at Sloppy's Downtown in Lake Charles.

Entertainment for the fundraising event will feature the following lineup:

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Paul Dufrene of Platter Playlists will be spinning some classic Goldband records and other Louisiana favorites

7:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. - Nee de Traditionne (Cajun) pay tribute to the songs of Iry Lejeune

8:30 p.m. -9 p.m. - Dorian Phibian

9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Brittany Pfantz w/ Ron Muniz

9:30 p.m. -10:15 p.m. - Inner Gee

10:15 p.m. -11 p.m. - Kory Lambert and friends

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. - sinners

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Music Museum of SWLA.

Original materials recovered from the Goldband Records complex will be on display, with “Eddie’s Music House” bumper stickers and license plate covers available for a small donation.

The Music Museum of SWLA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with roots in Lake Charles, and its aim is simple – to celebrate the music of our rich cultural region, both past and present.

For more information, email musicmuseumSWLA@gmail.com. or visit its Facebook event page, HERE.

