Lake Charles to begin flushing city fire hydrants May 17

The Lake Charles Fire Department will begin flushing fire hydrants in the City and in Ward 3, District 2, beginning Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, June, 30.

Fire departments are required to test the hydrant systems twice per year to maintain their fire ratings.

The flushing of water hydrants stirs up iron particles and other settled material that may result in a temporary rust-colored condition in the water.

The water is safe to drink though washing your clothes in the water can leave them stained.

The Lake Charles Fire Department has free detergent which will remove any red from the clothing caused by the iron particles.

The cleaning detergent is available at the following locations:

Lake Charles Fire Department Administration building, 4200 Kirkman St.

Lake Charles Fire Department fire trucks

Neighborhood fire house

For more information, residents may call 337-491-1598 or 337-491-1599.

