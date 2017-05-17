Legal Corner: I loaned a relative money, and he is now refusing to repay it. Can I get his pay garnished?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: I was the beneficiary on my mother's bank account, and when she passed I was under the age of 18, so the money had not been touched. My aunt is just now giving me the bank information with amount that was in the account. I have gone to the bank, and they stated the money was sent to the state treasury and I would need to obtain a lawyer. Is there any other way I can go about getting the balance without hiring an attorney?

An attorney is not needed if you can prepare the succession documents yourself. The legal heirs of a deceased person are entitled to claim the property. Louisiana Department of Treasury requires court recognized estate documents to prove heirship. Additional questions asked by owners of unclaimed property are:

1. How do I search for unclaimed property? From the unclaimed property main page, follow the link here to search Louisiana unclaimed property, or you can contact our office by phone, fax or mail and our staff will perform a thorough search for you.

2. Property has been found in the name that I searched. How do I claim it? All claims made with our office must include positive proof of ownership. This could be either by verifying the social security number (SSN) in our records, verifying a current and/or previous address or proving an association with the holder. If the address listed is your address or a previous address, you must submit a claim with a copy of your driver’s license or other picture ID, social security number (required) and proof of the previous address. If you have never lived at the address listed, there is a very good possibility this money does not belong to you.

3. Even though we do not have the address of an owner, our records may include the owner’s SSN. For privacy and security reasons, we do not give out an individual’s social security number under any circumstances. You may call our office toll free at 1-888-925-4127 and provide your SSN to the operator, who will then compare it to the one in our records and let you know if the item is yours or not.

4. Why doesn’t the “property found” list include dollar amounts? We do not publish dollar amounts to protect the privacy of the owners. You can obtain more information about an item by clicking on the property ID number, but this will only reveal an amount range. The amount ranges displayed are: Actual amounts under $25.00, $25.00 to $50.00, $50.00 to $100.00, over $100.00.

5. Is any special form required to claim my money or unclaimed property? Yes, if the value of your claim is $1,000.00 or more, you must provide a notarized claim form. If you do not have printing capability, contact our office and we will mail you one.

6. What should I send in with the claim form? A copy of your driver’s license or other picture identification and proof of your social security number is required with every claim. Additional proof of ownership may be required in some cases. Some examples are: proof of a previous address, verification of past employment with the holder or verification of accounts/business relationship with the holder.

7. What if my claim doesn’t meet all of your requirements? You will be notified in writing if additional documentation is needed to verify your claim. If it is determined you are not the rightful owner, your claim will be denied, and you will be notified in writing.

8. What if the property is listed in the name of a deceased relative? The legal heirs of a deceased person are entitled to claim the property. We require court recognized estate documents to prove heirship.

9. How long does it take to process a claim for refund? Normally, it will take several weeks to process your claim. However, it may take longer depending on the volume of the claims being worked at the time yours in submitted.

Question: I loaned a relative a large amount of money, and they signed a note agreement to start paying in April 2016. They’ve only made three payments and now won't talk to me. Can I get his pay garnished? He makes a very good salary. Also, if I can get this done, can I make him pay any attorney fees?

Yes, for most types of debt such as credit cards and medical bills, breach of contract, as a creditor, you must first sue and obtain a judgment and get a court order before you can start garnishing wages. Louisiana law generally requires “amicable demand” to be issued prior to the commencement of a suit. The issuance of a demand letter can preserve statutory rights to attorney’s fees. A written demand for money due must set forth the correct amount owed and that the consumer may be liable to the claimant for reasonable attorney fees, when judgment on the claim is rendered in favor of the claimant. There are limits to how much money can be garnished from debtor's paycheck. The idea is that enough is left to pay for living expenses. Federal law places limits on wage garnishment amounts. While states are free to impose stricter limits, Louisiana has not done so. That means the federal law governs in Louisiana. Here are the rules: On a weekly basis, the garnishment cannot exceed 25% of disposable earnings for that week or the amount by which disposable earnings for that week surpasses thirty times the federal minimum hourly wage. The garnishment cannot exceed whichever is less. “Disposable earnings” are those wages left after the employer has made deductions required by law. For example, if the take home pay (after deductions) per week equals $400, the creditor may only garnish $100. Alternatively, if you earn the minimum wage and you work 31 hours that week, then you may only be garnished for the amount equal to what you earned for that one hour of work. Clink here and here for more information.

Question: My husband and I had our house built in Moss Bluff in 2009. From day 1 we have had serious leaks from my deck above and into my breakfast room. The builder refused to fix the leaks. I have spent over $5,000 trying to get them repaired with no success. In the process of trying to have another leak in my chimney fixed a few months ago, the masonry contractor informed me that my chimney is not anchored to the foundation, just anchored to the roof. He told me it was wobbly and I run a risk of it falling over in the wind and into my breakfast room below. Naturally I'm afraid. As a lung cancer survivor, I know the mold in my breakfast room could be harmful to me. Do I have any legal recourse to get the builder to fix these issues?

Maybe, provided time delays have not barred a claim. Louisiana’s New Home Warranty Act generally allows only five years for aggrieved homeowners to bring legal claims for major structural defects. Assuming the viewer has adequately notified the contractor, then he or she may have a claim. Generally speaking, a contractor, subcontractor, owner, supplier, or any party to a construction contract is liable for the damages caused by the failure to perform a contractual obligation. Failure to perform may result from non-performance, defective performance, or a delay in performance - La. C.C. art. 1994. The remedies for a breach of contract include either specific performance or damages, or a combination of both if applicable - La. C.C. art. 1986. The purpose of contract damages is to place the non-breaching party in the position he would have been in had there been no breach of contract. Therefore, contract damages consist of the actual loss sustained by the non-breaching party and the lost profits of which the breaching party has been deprived - La. C.C. art. 1995. In a construction context, lost profits are usually calculated by taking the gross revenues that would have been received if there were no breach and deducting from that the variable expenses that would have been incurred. Fixed costs such as overhead and depreciation are not deducted from gross revenues when determining a damage award. Rosbottom v. The Office Lounge, Inc., 654 So.2d 377. Specific performance is rarely a remedy in construction cases. If a contractor fails to perform or renders defective performance, it is unlikely the owner will want the court to order the same contractor to continue the work. Instead, contract damages are the primary remedy in construction cases. The general measure of damages for breach of the implied warranty of good workmanship is the cost of repairs if the work can be repaired. If the work is so defective as to render it useless, the measure of damages is the sum of the return of all contract payments, the cost to remove the defective structure, and the cost of returning the property on which the construction occurred to its pre-construction state. Morton Buildings, Inc. v. Redeeming Word of Life Church, Inc., 744 So.2d 5.

