CPSO hosts Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run

The 2017 Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run was held Wednesday, May 17, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office hosted the regional event.

Law enforcement officers from Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parishes along with Louisiana State Police Troop D, U.S. Border Patrol, McNeese Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, Lake Charles Harbor Police, Elton Police Department, Coushatta Police Department, Oakdale Police Department and New Llano Police Department attended the event.

The route of the run started at 7 a.m. on the steps of the civic center and traveled five miles before ending at the CPSO office located at 5400 E. Broad Street.

The annual run raises money for Special Olympics Louisiana State Summer Games which will be held May 19-21 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

