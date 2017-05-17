FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy today; highest rain chances arrive late-weekend

Clouds zip by in the sky early this morning as gusty south winds are already in place which also means a much warmer and more humid start to the day with temperatures in the low to middle 70s across all of Southwest Louisiana.

Through the day, skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny with rain chances remaining very low at less than 20% with the only exception being a quick passing sprinkle or two each day through Friday.

Our windy conditions the next couple of days are the result of a tightening pressure gradient between low pressure across the southern Plains states and a strong high pressure ridge centered over the East Coast, with Southwest Louisiana caught in between resulting in a steady breeze out of the south.

The upper level ridge aloft that’s kept rain out of our forecast for the past several days will begin to break down over the weekend, allowing a front to slide in by Sunday.

Both of our most reliable computer models have latched on to the idea of the front moving in by Sunday, which would mean increased rain chances for the end of the weekend as rain and storms become likely through the day Sunday, especially by afternoon and into the evening.

Preliminary rainfall amounts of around 1 inch of less look to be possible with our weekend weather maker, as some additional scattered showers could linger in to next week.

The models are split on the forecast beyond the weekend with forecast confidence low in to early next week, with the current thinking that a few scattered showers could stick around in to early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry