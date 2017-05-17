Famous accordion now owned by Kinder family

From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists.
Musicians Steve Riley and Justin Manuel are playing with a piece of Cajun music history.More >>
The results are in for the Top 20 restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
Graduation is a special moment for everyone and we would love to see all graduation pictures. Send pictures of your graduate to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Sulphur businessman has written a $300,000 check as part of an agreement that settles long running legal battles with the State of Louisiana and Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. The newly inked deal between Joe Palermo and John DeRosier was signed May 12. Palermo's most recent legal troubles with the state were underway in 2014 when search warrants were executed on various businesses as the state investigated allegations of corrupt business activities. In 2015 a plea de...More >>
