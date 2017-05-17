WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Torch Run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
Louisiana Torch Run (Source: Aaron Antoine/KPLC) Louisiana Torch Run (Source: Aaron Antoine/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lake Charles police are still looking for one suspect in a burglary at a Lake Charles restaurant.

Raising the gasoline tax is a lot closer to becoming reality in Louisiana. We’ll tell you about the progress made with this initiative to fund the state’s crumbling infrastructure and how much it will affect your price to fill up your car if approved.

After 7 hours, masked crews lifted the P.G.T. Beauregard monument from its base in New Orleans. A mostly peaceful crowd looked on, some waving Confederate flags.  

Plus, a shrimper tells us the story of how he found an endangered sea turtle injured by pollution. After 10 months, the turtle was released back into the wild.

And law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Louisiana will take part in the annual Torch Run Wednesday morning.

In weather, patchy fog is likely to form early Wednesday morning, but it is not expected to be a major problem. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

