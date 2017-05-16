Southwest Louisiana's Top 20 Restaurants announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana's Top 20 Restaurants announced

The results are in for the Top 20 restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) held the fifth annual vote for the top area restaurants in honor of National Tourism Week. Individuals could nominate and vote for their favorite places to eat in Calcasieu Parish. 

There were 202 restaurants nominated and nearly 5,000 votes cast.

"Whenever people travel, especially in Louisiana, they want to know where the locals eat. We are blessed with an abundance of flavorful restaurants that truly bring out the unique qualities of Louisiana cuisine or have a twist all their own," said CVB Executive Director Shelley Johnson.

Earning the most votes this year is Steamboat Bill's On the Lake. The seafood spot is followed by Luna Bar and Grill in second place, and Pat's of Henderson rounding out the top three.

Here's the complete list of Top 20 restaurants (in alphabetical order):

  • 121 Artisan Bistro
  • Blue Dog Cafe
  • Buffi's Peaux Boys
  • Casa Manana
  • Darrell's
  • Harlequin Steaks & Seafood
  • Hollier's Cajun Kitchen
  • Landry's Seafood
  • Luna Bar and Grill
  • Nina P's
  • Pat's of Henderson
  • Pitt Grill
  • Restaurant Calla
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse
  • Seafood Palace
  • Southern Spice Restaurant & Grill
  • Steamboat Bill's On the Lake
  • Tia Juanita's Fish Camp
  • Vic & Anthony Steakhouse
  • Walk-On's

"This contest helps visitors know where locals love to frequent for culinary experiences, and we would like to extend a congratulations to the Top 20 Local Favorites winners," said Johnson.

