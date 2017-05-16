Southwest Louisiana's Top 20 Restaurants announced

The results are in for the Top 20 restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) held the fifth annual vote for the top area restaurants in honor of National Tourism Week. Individuals could nominate and vote for their favorite places to eat in Calcasieu Parish.

There were 202 restaurants nominated and nearly 5,000 votes cast.

"Whenever people travel, especially in Louisiana, they want to know where the locals eat. We are blessed with an abundance of flavorful restaurants that truly bring out the unique qualities of Louisiana cuisine or have a twist all their own," said CVB Executive Director Shelley Johnson.

Earning the most votes this year is Steamboat Bill's On the Lake. The seafood spot is followed by Luna Bar and Grill in second place, and Pat's of Henderson rounding out the top three.

Here's the complete list of Top 20 restaurants (in alphabetical order):

121 Artisan Bistro

Blue Dog Cafe

Buffi's Peaux Boys

Casa Manana

Darrell's

Harlequin Steaks & Seafood

Hollier's Cajun Kitchen

Landry's Seafood

Luna Bar and Grill

Nina P's

Pat's of Henderson

Pitt Grill

Restaurant Calla

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Seafood Palace

Southern Spice Restaurant & Grill

Steamboat Bill's On the Lake

Tia Juanita's Fish Camp

Vic & Anthony Steakhouse

Walk-On's

"This contest helps visitors know where locals love to frequent for culinary experiences, and we would like to extend a congratulations to the Top 20 Local Favorites winners," said Johnson.

