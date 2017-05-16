You ask, We answer: WIC vouchers at new Lake Charles Kroger

Lots of shoppers have visited the new Kroger on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, and some have noticed that WIC vouchers aren't being accepted.

One shopper snapped a picture in the cereal aisle of a sign that says due to a ban on licensing new WIC stores, the store is unable to honor WIC vouchers.

According to the State Department of Health, the WIC program has been under a federal vendor moratorium since May 2014 which means no new stores could apply to be WIC vendors.

A letter to potential vendors from the state reveals that ban was lifted Monday:

As most of you are aware, the Bureau of Nutrition Services' WIC Program (LA WIC) has been under a federal vendor moratorium since May 2014. With few exceptions, this moratorium forbade LA WIC from accepting and processing applications from retail stores that were not already authorized on the date the moratorium was imposed. The Bureau of Nutrition Services is pleased to announce that, after developing and implementing several corrective actions, and through the hard work, diligence, and patience of staff and the Louisiana vendor community, USDA has lifted the vendor moratorium, effective May 15, 2017. LA WIC may now start accepting applications from stores that are not currently authorized WIC vendors and will begin processing these applications immediately. LA WIC will accept New Vendor applications from Louisiana Grocery Stores between May 15, 2017 and June 12, 2017. Please be advised that, due to the anticipated response, LA WIC will only accept and process applications that are submitted by the due date noted above. Any New Vendor applications submitted outside of this period will be rejected and New Vendor applications will not be accepted again until after October 1, 2017.

Customer service at Kroger tells us the new store has applied to be a WIC vendor, and is waiting on approval.

If you have a question about something happening in Southwest Louisiana send it to us at news@kplctv.com and we'll do our best to get it answered.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.