$300,000 check from Palermo part of settlement with DeRosier

A Sulphur businessman has written a $300,000 check as part of an agreement that settles long running legal battles with the State of Louisiana and Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. The newly inked deal between Joe Palermo and John DeRosier was signed May 12. Palermo's most recent legal troubles with the state were underway in 2014 when search warrants were executed on various businesses as the state investigated allegations of corrupt business activities. In 2015 a plea de...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man and woman in connection with a May 7 burglary at Cancun Mexican Restaurant. Both Lake Charles man Aaron "Cookie" Cook, 36, and Sulphur woman Tiffany Wiggins, 32, are being sought on charges of simple burglary and theft. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $3,500 for both. The warrants were issued after an "overwhelming response from the public and after speaking with an eyewitness," said Deputy C...More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
