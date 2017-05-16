McNeese improves on day two, but falls to 13th heading into final round

McNeese shot three strokes better in the second round of the NCAA Austin Regional men’s golf tournament than what it posted in the first round, but the Cowboys were unable to gain any ground on the rest of the field and ended the day in 13th place with a team score of 300.



Blake Elliott matched his first round total with a 2-over par 73 on Tuesday after he birdied two of the last six holes he played. For the tournament, he’s tied for 22nd at 4-over par with a 146.



Andreas Krokeide hit three birdies on the day but also had four bogeys and one double-bogey to finish with a 3-over 74 while Daniel O’Loughlin posted a 76, Ian Berrigan 77 and Duncan McNeill an 89 on the day.



“The wind was stronger today,” said head coach Austin Burk. “It was our chance to move up in the standings but it just didn’t work out. Hopefully we’ll play with some pride on Wednesday and make a move.”



Host school Texas tops the team leaderboard at 3-under par with rounds of 277 and a 288 on Tuesday to compile a 565 score. Oklahoma State follows at 569, Ole Miss at 576, Iowa State 582 and Arizona State 583.



The top five teams in the regional advance to next week’s National Championships.



Doug Ghim of Texas sits atop the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 137 after shooting a 69 on Tuesday. Right behind him is Iowa State’s Nick Voke who has a 4-under 138 score.



Wednesday’s final round will tee off early Wednesday morning.



Team Scores after 2 Rounds:

1. Texas 565

2. Oklahoma State 569

3. Ole Miss 576

4. Iowa State 582

5. Arizona State 583

6. College of Charleston 586

T7. North Carolina State 587

T7. Georgia Southern 587

T7. Wake Forest 587

10. Wichita State 596

11. Kansas 597

12. Liberty 599

13. McNeese 603

14. St. Peter’s 635.



McNeese Individuals:

T22, Blake Elliott 73-73 – 146; T39, Andreas Krokeide 76-74 – 150; T47, Daniel O’Loughlin 75-76 – 151; T69, Ian Berrigan 82-77 – 159; 74, Duncan McNeill 79-89 – 168.

