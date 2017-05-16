Carolina Panthers sign former Barbe, LSU tight end DeSean Smith

Former Barbe Buccaneer and LSU Tiger DeSean Smith has been signed by the Carolina Panthers after participating as a tryout player in Carolina’s rookie minicamp.

Smith becomes the sixth tight end on the Panthers' roster.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 240-pound tight end went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft after catching 19 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown during his four seasons at LSU.

Smith was also named the KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week on Thursday.

