Barricade situation in 3900 block of Common Street resolved peacefully

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A large police presence was reported in the 3900 block of Common Street, near School Street, Tuesday morning.

A situation with a barricaded subject was resolved peacefully, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

