WATCH LIVE at noon: President Trump, Turkish President Erdogan hold joint news conference

The Lake Charles Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man and woman in connection with a May 7 burglary at Cancun Mexican Restaurant. Both Lake Charles man Aaron "Cookie" Cook, 36, and Sulphur woman Tiffany Wiggins, 32, are being sought on charges of simple burglary and theft. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $3,500 for both. The warrants were issued after an "overwhelming response from the public and after speaking with an eyewitness," said Deputy C...