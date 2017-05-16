UPDATE: Vinton E-Z Mart suspect in custody

Law enforcement presence at the E-Z Mart off Hwy 90 in Vinton. (Source: viewer)

Authorities have apprehended the suspect who barricaded himself inside the cooler at the Vinton E-Z Mart.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. at the gas station and convenience store located off Hwy 90.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies were trying to talk a man who has barricaded himself inside the cooler of the convenience store.

Law enforcement used several rounds of gas to get the man out and the ordeal ended peacefully.

There are were no hostages and employees were not in the building.

Vinton Police Department and SWAT were also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

