UPDATE: Vinton E-Z Mart suspect in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

UPDATE: Vinton E-Z Mart suspect in custody

By KPLC Digital Staff
Law enforcement presence at the E-Z Mart off Hwy 90 in Vinton. (Source: viewer) Law enforcement presence at the E-Z Mart off Hwy 90 in Vinton. (Source: viewer)
(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have apprehended the suspect who barricaded himself inside the cooler at the Vinton E-Z Mart.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. at the gas station and convenience store located off Hwy 90.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies are trying to talk a man who has barricaded himself inside the cooler of the convenience store.

There are no hostages and employees are not in the building.

Vinton Police Department and SWAT are also on scene.

