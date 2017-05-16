FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm breezes today as humidity increases

Some patchy areas of fog continue across parts of Southwest Louisiana prior to sunrise as temperatures cool into the lower to middle 60s.

Light winds during the morning will become a bit breezier by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight will be a bit muggier and warmer overall with lows tonight in the upper 60s to near 70, not as comfortable as the past several mornings.

Through the day on Wednesday clouds will thicken a bit more by afternoon but the chance of rain remains very low with highs in the middle 80s.

Breezy conditions will also return for Wednesday with south winds gusting over 20 mph times through the day Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, some isolated afternoon showers will be possible as a weak upper level disturbance moves north of the area ahead of a very slow moving front that is expected to arrive by late-weekend.

Through the day on Saturday, warm and breezy weather with clouds thickening during the day will lead to a few scattered afternoon showers with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

The front moving closer to the area by Sunday and will increase our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening and likely into the start of Monday.

Confidence on the long range forecast is still low as computer models are split on rain chances for early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry