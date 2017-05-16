WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bill protecting Confederate monuments

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Classes resume this morning at Moss Bluff Elementary School, after yesterday's accidental shooting of a 7-year-old boy. He remains in intensive care at a Lafayette hospital.

Death and taxes, more than 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin said those were the only things we could be certain of. Fast forward to today, and that holds true for lawmakers at the State Capitol. We’ll look into two big measures going up for a vote.

After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.

Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter is laying out his plans leading up to inauguration day.

It's official, the next Mayor of Sulphur is getting a raise, whether he wants it or not.

Plus, a huge proposed industrial project could be the most expensive part of Southwest Louisiana's economic boom.

And as drug overdoses surge across the country and the state, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced an initiative to help some first responders aid overdose victims.

In weather, Tuesday will be warm and humid. We may see a few clouds around, but no chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.