Immaculate Conception Cathedral School celebrates graduates

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Graduating seniors who attended elementary and middle school at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School got a big welcome back.

The seniors walked down the halls lined with current students cheering and congratulating them along the way.

This was the second year for the procession. 

