Addition of petrochemical plant brings G2 project to $23 billion

A huge proposed industrial project could be a lot bigger. So big, it could be the most expensive part of Southwest Louisiana's economic boom.

Originally proposed as an $11 billion LNG facility, the G2 project on the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron will now include a petrochemical facility.

Thomas Hudson, CEO of Remote Monitoring and Management, says the additional plans bring the grand total of the project to over $23 billion. The two sites will create 6,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent positions.

Remote Monitoring and Management is calling the project Louisiana's largest infrastructure project.

G2's original plan - still in the works - is to build a 14-tonne LNG facility on 766 acres in Cameron.

G2 is also bringing in foreign investors from the Taiwan Petrochemical Alliance. The investors were invited to see the site today as well as spend two days in Baton Rouge,

After the U.S. has reached agreement with China to promote market access for American natural gas, Hudson says the company will be looking to export globally.

