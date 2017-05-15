Cowboys 12th after day 1 at NCAA Austin Regional

Blake Elliott led McNeese with a 2-over 73 on day one of the NCAA Austin Regional at The University of Texas Golf Club on Monday as the Cowboys sit in 12th place of the 14-team field with a 19-over par score of 303.



McNeese, the Southland Conference champions, are 13 shots behind Iowa State, Arizona State and North Carolina State for the final two spots in advancing to the NCAA Championships. The top five teams in the regional will advance to the May 36-31 championship tourney to be held in Chicago.



Daniel O’Loughlin shot a 4-over 75, capping the round with back-to-back birdies. Andreas Krokeide finished the day with a 76, Duncan McNeill a 79 and Ian Berrigan with an 82.



“I really thought we would play well today,” said head coach Austin Burk. “There’s lots of team golf left to play but we need a few guys to shoot even pas to get back in it.”



Host team Texas tops the team leaderboard with a 7-under 277 followed by Ole Miss at 282 and Oklahoma State with a 287.



Scottie Scheffer of Texas turned in a 5-under 66 to finish atop the individual leaderboard on the first day.



Things started off on the right foot for the Cowboys, who began the round on the back nine.



Berrigan was 1-under through the first six holes but then posted a bogey on the par 4 No. 16 hole. After another bogey on No. 18, he followed with two straight birdies to get back to even but then hit trouble with quadruple bogeys on holes No. 3 and 7.



O’Loughlin birdied his final two holes while Elliott played his second nine hole at even par.



Round two of the tourney will tee off early Tuesday morning



Team Scores after Round 1:

1, Texas 277; 2, Ole Miss 282; 3, Oklahoma State 287; T4, Iowa State 290; T4, Arizona State 290; T4, North Carolina State 290; 7, College of Charleston 291; T8, Liberty 294; T8, Wake Forest 294; 10, Georgia Southern 295; 11, Kansas 296; 12, McNeese 303; 13, Wichita State 308; 14, St. Peter’s 319.



McNeese Individuals:

T24, Blake Elliott 73; T44, Daniel O’Loughlin 75; T53, Andreas Krokeide 76; T65, Duncan McNeill 79; T71, Ian Berrigan 82.