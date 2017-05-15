FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues, with little chance of rain through Friday

Not a lot of changes expected with our forecast through the remainder of the week. We may see some rain late in the week into the weekend, but it should not be a major problem.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s by Tuesday morning. Patchy fog is likely to form by early Tuesday morning, but it is not expected to be a major problem.

Tuesday looks like it should be a repeat of Monday; and that means it will be warm and humid. We may see a few clouds around, but no chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the afternoon except at the coast where highs top out in the upper 70s.

A weak upper level system will move across the country by the middle of this week. But it is expected to remain well north of our area and thus it should not change our weather much. We may see a few more clouds during the day, but the chance of rain is less than 10%. Otherwise, it will be warm with lows in the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Another upper level system will move west to to east by Friday or Saturday. This one will be a bit closer to our area, and it should spark some showers. Rain chances on Saturday will be 20% and 30% on Sunday. These will be scattered in nature at best and it will not rain everywhere all day. If you have outdoor plans this weekend just make sure you have an indoor alternative plan in case it rains.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into next week as a frontal system becomes stalled across the area. This looks like a typical summer weather pattern; and of course, it will be warm and humid!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

