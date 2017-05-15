No. 28 McNeese hosts Houston at 6 on Tuesday

McNeese will head into its final regular season week of the baseball season with four home games and as a nationally ranked team, starting with the University of Houston at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



The Cowboys (34-16) were tabbed as the No. 28 team in the country by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday after they swept Creighton, the top team in the Big East Conference, in three games at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha over the weekend.



McNeese holds a 1 ½-game lead over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference standings and will clinch at least a tie for the regular season crown with one win over Lamar this weekend to mark its first league title since the 2003 season, and fourth overall.



But first the Cowboys will go up against a talented Cougar team who ranked No. 25 in last week's NCBWA poll and is coming off a 2-1 series win against Tulane.



The Cougars (33-18) are tied atop the American Athletic Conference with South Florida and Central Florida and will close out their regular season this weekend against Cincinnati.



Houston defeated McNeese 6-5 back on March 14 in Houston after holding off a Cowboys' ninth-inning rally.



The Cowboys will start sophomore RHP Gavin Sonnier on the mound on Tuesday, handing the Kinder native his first collegiate start. Sonnier has a 0-0 record with a 4.50 ERA in 11 appearances on the season. In his last six outings, he hasn't allowed a run and just four hits in 5 2/3 innings of action.



Offensively, McNeese's bats came alive in the Creighton series as the team hit close to .300 while 11 of the 31 hits went for extra bases, including five home runs.



Shane Selman tops the team in the three triple-crown categories - .359 batting average, 13 home runs and 50 RBI. Joe Provenzano follows with a .343 average with five homers and 46 RBI while Matt Gallier is hitting .320 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.



Houston is batting .285 as a team with junior third baseman Jake Scheiner the leader with a .347 average, 14 home runs and 47 RBI.



Tuesday's game will be broadcast on the McNeese Radio Network (KEZM 1310 AM, McNeeseSports.com, and KEZMonline.com).