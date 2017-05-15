Cowgirls are headed back to Baton Rouge

For the second straight year, McNeese softball is headed to the Baton Rouge Regional and will face Louisiana-Lafayette this Friday at 3 p.m. (CT) at Tiger Park. The game will be streamed on ESPN3. The four-team double elimination tournament (May 19-21) will also include host LSU (41-8) and Fairfield (26-26) in the regional tournament.

"We are excited to be headed to Baton Rouge and to get to keep playing softball, " said head coach James Landreneau. "It is close enough that it allows our fan base to be able to come and watch us play."

McNeese (42-16) will be making its fifth NCAA Regional appearance and third time playing in Baton Rouge. The Cowgirls played in the Baton Regional last season and also in 2010.

This will be the second time McNeese and Louisiana-Lafayette (45-6) meet in a regional tournament and it will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Ragin' Cajuns defeated McNeese 3-0 in the Cowgirls' first regional appearance in 1994 in Lafayette.

The winner of the game will advance to play the LSU/Fairfield winner at noon Saturday while the loser will play the loser of the LSU/Fairfield game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

McNeee, Louisiana-Lafayette and Fairfield enter the weekend as their conference champions. The Cowgirls won the Southland Conference Tournament by run-ruling its opponent in each game, its the first time in tournament history that a team run-ruled all their opponents.



Ticket information will be released in the coming days.