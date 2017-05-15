Boil advisory lifted for some residents on Joe Miller Road

The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.More >>
In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization. "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...More >>
In recent weeks, Lake Charles lost a historical site, the old Goldband Records building. However, the legacy and memory lives on thanks to the efforts of a local organization. "The definition of a museum has transformed in the last 20 years," said co-founder of the Music Museum of SWLA, Carolyn Woosley,"It's not a static site collecting dust." Instead, Woosley, describes the group as "dynamic", without a physical location, collecting major pieces ...More >>
It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...More >>
It's believed that practice makes perfect and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Act-Team takes that to heart. The team is constantly training, both mentally and psychically, they're practicing for tactical situations they have to encounter on a day-to-day basis. "To prep for an event [of] this magnitude [it] really fine tunes those skills and directly correlates back to the street," said Sgt. John Reddin, team leader for the Act-Team. On Tuesday, May 9, an...More >>
Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.More >>
Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.More >>