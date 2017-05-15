Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter shares transition plans, will keep Cardone as city administrator

Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter held a news conference on Monday morning at City Hall.

Hunter announced his transition team which will help him with his move into office on July 1, 2017.

He also announced that current City Administrator John Cardone will continue to serve in his administrative position.

The transition team consists of five people:

Rev. Edward Alexander Jr.

Dennis Stine

Gary Gobert

Willie Mount

Harold Winey

Hunter also introduced a newly formed board, his Community Advisement and Assessment Board. which Hunter said was created to hear concerns from each of the seven city council districts.

The board will consist of:

Junaid Abbasi

Dr. Robert Arango

Rev. Joseph Banks

Courtnee Brown

Sean Corcoran

Randy Fuerst

Rev. Steve James

Catherine Riggins

David Morgan

Sylvia Stelly

"The main goal of these two groups is that no one has a monopoly on good ideas," Hunter said. "So we have to get a diverse group of people to come together to look at not only how city hall is run and organized but also how is this city coming together and how can we come together."

David Morgan, a partner at Stockwell, Sievert Law Firm in Lake Charles, was announced by Hunter as possibly the next city attorney. The decision is not finalized ad no contract has been drawn up this time.

