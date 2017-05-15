Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter shares transition plans, will keep Cardone as city administrator

Lake Charles Mayor-elect Nic Hunter held a news conference on Monday morning at City Hall located at 326 Pujo Street in Lake Charles. Hunter announced his transitioning team which will help him with his move into office as a new mayor starting July 1, 2017. The transition team consisted of five people: Rev. Edward Alexander, Jr. Dennis Stine Gary Gobert Willie Mount Harold Winey Hunter also introduced a newly formed board, his Community Advisement and Assessment B...More >>
Not a lot of changes expected with our forecast through the remainder of the week. We may see some rain late in the week into the weekend, but it should not be a major problem. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s by Tuesday morning. Patchy fog is likely to form by early Tuesday morning, but it is not expected to be a major problem.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A water leak on W. Laura Street is causing some residents in the area of Joe Miller Road to be without water. Water District 1 has issued a boil advisory for some residents in the area. Residents affected are on Joe Miller Road and streets south of Joe Miller Road, except for those living on on Crawford and Gateway drives.More >>
