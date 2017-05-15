FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm; very little rain ahead this week

Temperatures started off nice and pleasant prior to sunrise but quickly warmed up into the 70s by mid-morning and will continue to climb into the 80s before the noon hour.

With the increase in temperatures will come just a few puffy clouds today as humidity levels ramp up a bit over the next couple of days.

Through the afternoon highs temperatures will reach the upper 80s with the heat index closer to 90 for a “feels like” temperature today.

Once we reach sunset, temperatures will begin to fall back into the 70s and eventually drop into 60s overnight with some patchy areas of fog possible prior to sunrise.

Dry weather continues for Tuesday although winds will increase a bit through the day, becoming a little gusty by the afternoon with highs tomorrow again in the middle to upper 80s.

By Wednesday, enough moisture will return that a stray afternoon shower can’t be totally ruled out, but the chance of rain remains less than 20% due to an upper level ridge of high pressure in place that will act to put a lid on shower development most of the week.

That upper level ridge will weaken a bit by the end of the week and eventually allow a front to enter to region by Sunday into Monday, increasing the rain chances a bit by the end of the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry