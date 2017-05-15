UPDATE - Student 'accidentally' shot in classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary, no other students in danger

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a 'Badge of Honor' ceremony as part of the 2017 National Police Week at Lake Charles Civic Center. The program commemorates the profession of law enforcement. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.
At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road.More >>
Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year. Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities. James Andrews has been married to his wife Gl...More >>
KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture. On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send us a message o...More >>
