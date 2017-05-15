UPDATE - Student 'accidentally' shot in classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary, no other students in danger

Parents lining up to pick up their children from Moss Bluff Elementary. (Source: Kayla Courvell / KPLC)

Calcasieu Parish officials say the shooting of a student at Moss Bluff Elementary in Louisiana Monday morning was accidental.

A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

"The incident was isolated to this particular classroom and no other children are in danger," Myers said.

The boy was transported to a Lafayette hospital, but Myers said his condition is currently unknown.

The school is on lockdown.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board has sent notifications to parents at Moss Bluff Elementary assuring no other students are in danger.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.