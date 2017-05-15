Sheriff: Student shot was 'innocent bystander,' currently in sur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff: Student shot was 'innocent bystander,' currently in surgery in Lafayette

By KPLC Digital Staff
Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC) Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)
Moss Bluff Elementary School map (Source: Google maps) Moss Bluff Elementary School map (Source: Google maps)
Parents lining up to pick up their children from Moss Bluff Elementary. (Source: Kayla Courvell / KPLC) Parents lining up to pick up their children from Moss Bluff Elementary. (Source: Kayla Courvell / KPLC)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish officials say the shooting of a student at Moss Bluff Elementary in Louisiana Monday morning was accidental.

A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. A lockdown at the school has been lifted.

The student is currently in surgery at Lafayette General Hospital, said Daryl Cetnar, director of communications. Cetnar said an update on his condition will be given once he is out of surgery. The boy arrived at Lafayette General at 9:08 a.m.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso spoke on 7News at Noon, clarifying that the boy who was shot was not the child who brought the gun to school.

"The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the school," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. "The investigation reveals a first grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack. The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up. The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student."

"He had absolutely nothing to do with this," Mancuso said. 

The child who brought the gun to school can't be charged, Mancuso said. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

“I’m a pro-gun advocate and I believe in the 2nd amendment that allows us to possess and carry firearms, however, I also believe that it is our responsibility as gun owners to keep our guns locked and out of the reach of children,” Mancuso said in a statement. “In addition, talking to our children about the dangers of guns can help them know how to react if they encounter a gun at school or even at a friend’s house.”

The Calcasieu Parish School Board has sent notifications to parents at Moss Bluff Elementary assuring no other students are in danger.

Parents lined up to pick up their children - as of 10:30 a.m., many had done so. Authorities said many of the students did not know what had happened.

