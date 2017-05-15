WATCH LIVE: CPSO and LSP memorial service and roll call - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: CPSO and LSP memorial service and roll call

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are hosting a memorial service and roll call ceremony as part of the 2017 National Police Week at Lake Charles Civic Center Tuesday.

The ceremony commemorates the profession of law enforcement.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream.

