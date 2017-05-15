WATCH LIVE: LCPD 'Badge of Honor' ceremony - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: LCPD 'Badge of Honor' ceremony

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a 'Badge of Honor' ceremony as part of the 2017 National Police Week at Lake Charles Civic Center Monday.

The program commemorates the profession of law enforcement.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE - Student 'accidentally' shot in classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary, no other students in danger

    UPDATE - Student 'accidentally' shot in classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary, no other students in danger

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-05-15 14:30:56 GMT
    Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)

    A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.

    More >>

    A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: LCPD 'Badge of Honor' ceremony

    WATCH LIVE: LCPD 'Badge of Honor' ceremony

    Monday, May 15 2017 9:19 AM EDT2017-05-15 13:19:56 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a 'Badge of Honor' ceremony as part of the 2017 National Police Week at Lake Charles Civic Center. The program commemorates the profession of law enforcement. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting a 'Badge of Honor' ceremony as part of the 2017 National Police Week at Lake Charles Civic Center. The program commemorates the profession of law enforcement. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Driver in I-10 crash has died, State Police confirm

    UPDATE: Driver in I-10 crash has died, State Police confirm

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:14:48 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.

    At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road. 

    More >>

    A single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10 east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for State Police Troop D.

    At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which a driver lost control of a vehicle on the interstate and crashed into a service road. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly