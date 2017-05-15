WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New phone scam - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New phone scam

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Lake Charles man is dead after losing control of his truck and veering off I-10 eastbound near Iowa.

Officials at Angola arrested a corrections officer they say tried to smuggle contraband into the prison.

The Louisiana Legislature is closer to abolishing the death penalty. The full senate now considers a bill that would eliminate capital punishment in Louisiana.

Today is the deadline to file your state income tax returns. We’ll tell you what you need to do to request an extension if you are not ready to file.

Lake Charles Mayor-elect Nic Hunter will hold a news conference this morning to share details about his transition into office.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana is weighing in on a new phone scam that says you’re needed for a court summons. We’ll be live to talk with them this morning on what to do if you receive this call.

And the Sulphur City Council today will vote on overriding Mayor Chris Duncan's veto of an ordinance that would give the next mayor a pay increase. 

In weather, Monday will be warm and sunny. The humidity will be back on the rise, but it should still be a nice day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

