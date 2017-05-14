UPDATE: Driver in I-10 crash has died, State Police confirm

Louisiana State Police has confirmed that a male driver has died after his truck flipped off I-10 earlier Sunday.

The single-vehicle accident occurred late Sunday afternoon on I-10, east of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

At 5:15 p.m. State Troopers were notified of the crash, in which the male driver lost control of his truck on the interstate. The truck flipped over and came to a stop in a service road.

The driver was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Anderson.

