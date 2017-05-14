Mother's Day celebration at Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center a little cozier than usual

Mother's Day is finally here, a time for everyone to reflect on the daily sacrifices made by mothers from all walks of life. But for the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mother's Day felt a bit warmer this year.

Following the severe flooding that drenched much of Southwest Louisiana, residents of Holly Hill Nursing Center were forced to relocate to Rosewood. A total of 97 women collectively partook in festivities.

James Andrews has been married to his wife Gloria, a Holly Hill resident, for 55 years. He said all mothers have one of the hardest jobs.

"They do the nurturing, they do the guidance, they do it all," Andrews said. "We're just around to get fussed at."

Marilyn Nixon celebrated Mother's Day with her mom, Minnie, 95. Nixon said she is incredibly grateful for her mother.

"I may have been a good kid, but as I got older, I found ways to break her heart," Nixon said. "The love and the concern and the interest never wavered."

