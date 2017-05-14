FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend and a nice start to the week!

Through the rest of tonight, we will still have less humid conditions, and will cool down to the 60s overnight. We will have no rain around us. Winds will be turning back to the south tonight, and by Monday, we will start to see the humidity returning.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise, but it should still be a nice day! With all the sunshine, warm temperatures, and humid conditions returning, it will feel a lot like summer! This will continue through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we will see increased clouds. There is the possibility of some afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms. Rain chances are still low, at only 20% though. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will definitely be back by midweek, making it fee a lot like summer!

Over next weekend, we will have a nice Saturday with no significant rain expected. Sunday will be a different story with increased rain chances. We could see some scattered afternoon thunderstorms by Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be very warm. Highs will be in the upper 80, and could possibly see the 90s!

As we start next week on Monday, there is still the potential for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be warm and we will have highs near 90 degrees! Tuesday will be another day where we could see rain. We will also cool our temperature down a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.